Visakhapatnam: littering on Vande Bharat train leaves a bitter taste 

January 23, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Many passengers travelling by ‘Vande Bharat’, the semi-high speed express running between Visakhapatnam and secunderabad, seem to be unaware of Swachh Bharat or might have got the concept wrong. Barely a week into operation, frequent complaints of littering of the coaches is marring the reputation of the state-of-the-art train.

It’s high time train passengers behaved more responsibly. When the Swachh Bharat movement was at its peak, a private school beside the National Highway, near the Government Polytechnic at Kancharapalem, rightly drove home the message through a display board: “Swachh Bharat is not throwing wastes at will, and then cleaning up the mess. It is to avoid littering.”

“My maiden journey on ‘Vande Bharat’ from Visakhapatnam to Warangal was thrilling. The ambience of the coach was like that of a ‘flight journey’. After our train crossed Duvvada, an attendant came and gave us cups. After 15 minutes, the attendants were serving snacks, milk powder, coffee/tea sachets,” Ambati Sannibabu, a frequent traveller from Vizag, told The Hindu.

“They took about 30 minutes to serve the snacks, as they have to take care of all the passengers, one after the other, as there was limited space in the aisle. Many passengers turned impatient and were cursing the attendants, as one item after the other was served.”

“It’s unbecoming on the part of those passengers to behave in such a manner for a little delay in service. My breakfast was hot and tasted good and my neighbour was also happy with his breakfast,” he says.

Those who do not want food have to give their option, at the time of booking their tickets, which will deduct the food cost from the ticket fare. Those who do not want to avail of catering facility on the train have to make sure that they carry food and water from home as the train halts at less than half-a-dozen stations and the doors close automatically.

“This train reaches Secunderabad from Visakhapatnam, in 8 hours 30 minutes, while ‘Duronto’ is taking 10 hours and 15 minutes and most other express trains are taking an average of 12 hours to cover the same distance. Vande Bharat has some most advanced features, and one can ask for onboard services, without moving from their seat, by pressing a button and talking on the mike,” Mr. Sannibabu added.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy described the littering of the coaches as ‘unfortunate’ and called for discipline among passengers.

It’s time for us to show the world that ‘Swacchta’ is not a mere slogan, he said.