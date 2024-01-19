ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam linguist selected for 2024 Endangered Alphabets Writing award

January 19, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Prasanna Sree Sathupati

Andhra University linguist Prasanna Sree Sathupati has been selected for the Endangered Alphabets Writing award for 2024, according to a release here on Friday. The award will be presented at an event in Vermont in the US. She is the only Indian and woman in the world winner’s list to be receiving the award on the January 23. Individual and organisations from Canada, Morocco, Bangladesh, Nepal, Philippines and Indonesia will also be receiving the award besides her, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US