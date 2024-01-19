Visakhapatnam linguist selected for 2024 Endangered Alphabets Writing award

January 19, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University linguist Prasanna Sree Sathupati has been selected for the Endangered Alphabets Writing award for 2024, according to a release here on Friday. The award will be presented at an event in Vermont in the US. She is the only Indian and woman in the world winner’s list to be receiving the award on the January 23. Individual and organisations from Canada, Morocco, Bangladesh, Nepal, Philippines and Indonesia will also be receiving the award besides her, the release added.