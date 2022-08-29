Visakhapatnam likely to have over 1,000 Ganesh pandals this year

A Ganesh idol being made with eco-friendly bamboo baskets and clay, at Dondaparthy in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Hundreds of applications from various Ganesh pandal organising committees seeking permission to erect pandals are being received at the offices of the GVMC, Fire, Electricity and the Police Departments for the past few days. After the COVID-19 restrictions on celebrations for nearly two years, the Ganesh puja festival scheduled to be held from Wednesday to September 10, is expected to be a grand affair. The police estimate that the city may have more than 1,000 Ganesh pandals this year.

A coordination committee meeting was organised by District Collector A. Mallikarjuna with Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth and officials from various departments like Electricity and Fire to discuss about the arrangements and permissions for the pandals on Friday.

‘Good response’

“There has been a very good response for the Ganesh puja celebrations. We have received over 300 applications during the past few days. Its too early to predict the total number of pandals. With two more days to go, we expect last minute rush and the number may cross 1,000,” said Regional Fire Officer, GVMC, Niranjan Reddy.

He said that they have been strictly instructing the organisers to place fire extinguishers, two buckets of sand and two drums of water near the pandals.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dwaraka Sub Division, R.V.S.N. Murthy, said that after obtaining the required permissions from GVMC/Panchayat, Fire and the Electricity Departments, the organising committees can contact the police. They need to provide details about the size, height and weight of the idol apart from planned number of Utsav days and scheduled date of immersion and time. The pandals should not occupy the roads and the members should also ensure there was no hindrance to vehicular traffic near the pandal, he said.

The police are also instructing the organising committee members to ensure they have a person having knowledge on electricity at the pandal. Meanwhile, the police are also asking the committees to have mechanic during the immersion in case of vehicle breakdown and to ensure there was no traffic chaos.

Gajuwaka limits is one zone where Ganesh puja is celebrated in a grand manner compared to other areas. Inspector of Gajuwaka Police Station Malleswara Rao said that they are expecting over 200 pandals to be set up in their limits this year.

Two giant idols

The city will also see two giant Ganesh idols, one at Lanka grounds at Gajuwaka (79-foot idol) and another one at Dondaparthy, claimed to be at a height of around 100-foot.

Immersion places

The police have also identified designated places for immersion – Dry Jetty (Before Coastal Battery), Spillway jetty, Peda Waltair (Jalaripeta), Jodugullapalem, Sagar Nagar, IT SEZ area beach, Bheemili Beach, Gosthani river, Appikonda Ravala Cheruvu, Racheruvu, Pinagadi Water tank and Narava.

Immersion of idols would not be allowed at Yeleru Canal (Gajuwaka), Tunglam pond, Steel Plant canal, Purushottapuram Pond at Pendurthi, Simhachalam Pushkarini and Rushikonda apart from YMCA stretch to NTR Statue of R.K Beach, they said.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha has asked the authorities to ensure roads are not damaged or dug while arranging pandals. Eco-Bazaar on Beach Road, which is maintained by the corporation, will see sale of eco-friendly Ganesh idols.