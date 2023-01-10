Visakhapatnam likely to get a facelift for G-20 summit Working Group Committee meeting on March 28 and 29

January 10, 2023 04:23 am | Updated 10:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city is likely to get a facelift ahead of the G-20 Summit Working Group Committee meeting scheduled to be held on March 28 and 29. Most of the city roads, junctions and especially the Beach Road stretch under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), are likely to get makeover to attract the delegates arriving from various parts of the globe.

The State Government has already organised couple of meetings involving various departments to discuss about the arrangements being made for the global programme. Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD), Y. Srilakshmi, has conducted a meeting at the VMRDA office and briefed about the steps to be taken. It was learnt that a review meeting would be conducted by the Chief Minister very soon, where authorities from various departments would give presentation over the works, after which a final nod is likely to be given.

GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu said that beautification works were taken up already at some parts of the city, keeping in view of Prime Minister and President of India’s visit last month. Now, some more areas under the corporation will be spruced up, he added.

“Damaged roads along the city limits will be repaired and if needed they will be re-laid. Medians beautification will be taken up and greenery would be developed making it attractive. Functioning of street lights will be checked. Mural arts and paintings will be taken up wherever required. As per initial estimates, works worth around ₹80 to ₹90 crore may be taken up and the amount may increase after further review meetings,” he said.

Tourism destinations

As the State Government wanted to showcase Visakhapatnam as one of the best tourism destinations, the officials are also mulling to give facelift to several tourist places in the city, especially those which are accessible within two to three hour drive. INS Kursura Submarine museum, TU-142 Museum, Visakha Museum, tourist attractions including Kailasagiri, Dolphin’s Nose, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, VMRDA Children’s Park, local beaches including R.K Beach, Rushikonda, Bheemunipatnam, Yarada, historical monuments at One Town and Dutch cemeteries will be showcased. If time permits, the authorities are planning to arrange trip to Borra Caves for the visitors. However it is also subjected to security.

Keeping in view of short time, the Tourism Department officials are involved in designing tourist circuits.

Meanwhile, the officials are also planning to create a ‘Tribal Village’ at the Shilparamam, where the culture, tradition and art of tribal regions from Andhra Pradesh will be highlighted. The autorities are also planning to prepare mouth-watering delicacies of Andhra Pradesh to the visitors during their two-day stay.

