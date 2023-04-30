ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: LIC Working Women Coordination Committee seeks action against WFI chairman for ‘sexual assaults’ on women wrestlers

April 30, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATANAM

The Hindu Bureau

The LIC Working Women Coordination Committee, Visakhapatnam Division, has demanded action against WFI chairman and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Saran Singh for his alleged sexual assaults on women players, who had brought laurels to the country.

In a statement on Sunday, G. Suryaprabha, convener of the coordination committee, said that the wrestlers had staged protests in January itself but withdrew after the government assured them of an inquiry by constituting a committee and punishment of the accused. A committee was constituted, under the leadership of the Olympic medallist Mary Kom, and it has submitted its report but even after that the government was continuing the WFI chairman in the same post.

The coordination committee demanded that the BJP government at the Centre must punish the guilty immediately and do justice to the women.

