Visakhapatnam: LIC pensioners, employees seek increase in family pension

December 19, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

All India Pensioners’ Day was observed by the LIC pensioners and the in service employees, on the banners of ICREA and ICEU in front of the LIC Divisional Office here on Monday

The participants expressed their anguish at the inordinate delay by the Central government in clearing the issue of 30% family pension based on the last pay drawn and raised slogans condemning the attitude of the government. They raised slogans demanding implementation of cash medical benefit for meeting the domiciliary medical expenses and implementation of old pension scheme to all employees, in addition to continuation of LIC in the public sector.

Addressing the gathering, K. Mohan Rao, national vice-president, AIIPA, said that the Central government was deliberately delaying the family pension hike even though the management of LIC had recommended it three years ago. He called upon the members to fight for abolition of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and for restoring the defined benefit pension scheme for all employees.

Former MLC M.V.S. Sarma, who is also a senior pensioner of LIC, explained the link between various threats on the public sector institutions and attacks on employees, pensioners, farmers, students and unemployed youth. He said that neo-liberal economic reforms were the sole reason for all these attacks and called upon them to join larger united struggles and defeat the reforms.

ICEU general secretary G. Vara Prasad said that a resolution was adopted and it would be sent to the Chairperson of LIC of India through the Senior Divisional Manager, Visakhapatnam.

ICREA general secretary R. Pandu Rangan, honorary president N. Krishna Murty, and ICEU president M. Kameswari were among those who participated.