Visakhapatnam: legal aid clinic on family law and property issues organised

The Legal Aid Cell in School of Law GITAM Deemed to be University organised a legal aid clinic here Monday on family law and property issues.

Inaugurating the legal aid clinic, Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary K.K.K.V. Buli Krishna said that there are many legal aid clinics in Visakhapatnam that deal with domestic violence and harassment cases.

He further reiterated that the legal aid clinics have benefited many people by providing help.

Internship programmes

He stated that DLSA offers internship programmes for 15 to 20 days and that it would help the students in understanding and dealing with the problems in the society.

GITAM School of Law Director R. Anita Rao said that clinical legal education is a pedagogical tool and will help the law students to excel in the profession. She stressed on pre-litigation counselling and competent legal advice through legal aid cell.

GITAM School of Law Legal Aid Cell Convener Ch. Lakshmana Rao spoke.