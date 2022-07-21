Visakhapatnam: Left parties slam Union Minister’s ‘remarks’ on VSP

What will the trade unions lose if plant is privatised, he reportedly asked

What will the trade unions lose if plant is privatised, he reportedly asked

Left parties on Thursday condemned the statements allegedly made by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia questioning the trade union leaders what they will lose if the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) were to be privatised.

In separate statements issued on Thursday, B. Ganga Rao, Floor Leader of the CPI(M) in the GVMC, demanded that the State government respond to the remarks of the Union Minister against the steel plant, which was set up after protracted struggles. He called upon the State government to lead the struggle against the privatisation of VSP.

CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao said it was condemnable that Union Ministers were making a mockery of the steel workers who have been organising relay hunger strikes continuously for the past 525 days against the privatisation of the plant.

CPI State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, in a separate statement issued in Vijayawada, condemned Mr. Scindia’s alleged statement, saying it was tantamount to ridiculing the sacrifices made by people for the establishment of VSP. He called upon the trade unions, workers and the people to resist the attempts of the Centre to privatise the steel plant.