Visakhapatnam: Left parties seek reversal of hike in prices of essential commodities

‘Hike in prices by the State government is adding to the burden of common people’

Leaders and activists of the Left parties staged a dharna demanding reversal of the hike in the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas by the Central government and the hike in power tariff, RTC fares and municipal taxes by the State government, at the Collectorate here, on Monday.

CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao, CPI State leader A.J. Stalin, CPI-ML (New Democracy) State leader M. Lakshmi, MCPI district secretary K. Sankara Rao and SUCI district secretary Govindarajulu, who led the protesters, alleged that the Modi government was extending concessions to the tune of lakhs of rupees to corporate companies, while taxing the poor and middle class people. The price of petrol has gone up by ₹50 a litre, after Mr. Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister. Similarly, the prices of diesel and cooking gas have gone up by ₹50 a litre and ₹600 for a cylinder. The BJP government has sacrificed the interest of consumers by lifting the control on oil prices. They described the recent reduction in the prices as a mere ‘eye wash’ to deceive the people.

They also alleged that the hike in prices by the State government was adding to the burden of common people. They demanded immediate reversal of the hike failing which the agitations would be intensified.