Visakhapatnam: leaders of all political parties from North Andhra should support decentralisation plan of Chief Minister, says IT Minister

He calls upon all sections of people to make the JAC rally in Visakhapatnam on October 15 a success

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has called upon leaders of all political parties from North Andhra to set aside their differences, and support the decentralisation plan of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the overall development of Andhra Pradesh.

He released a poster on the forthcoming ‘Visakha Garjana’, being organised by the Non-Political JAC, in support of three capitals, along with former Minister and YSRCP district president Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and others here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amarnath said that North Andhra leaders, who fail to support the movement, would go down in history as ‘betrayers of north Andhra’. He said that the Chief Minister had taken a decision on three capitals in December 2019 itself. He expressed anguish that the Opposition parties were creating hurdles in the implementation of the decision.

He clarified that the JAC was opposed to the rally by farmers of Amaravati. He called upon all sections of the people to make the JAC rally a success to ensure justice to the future generations of North Andhra. The movement would also send a message to the people of the State on the aspirations of the people of North Andhra.

He said that already students, youth, lawyers, doctors, industrialists and farmers have all extended their support to the rally. Alleging that some vested interests were trying to foil the rally, he appealed to the people of North Andhra not to fall in their trap.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao described the ‘Visakha Garjana’, being organised on October 15, as a struggle to save the self-respect of the people of North Andhra. Refuting the allegations that the YSRCP was organising the ‘Visakha Garjana’ for political gains, he called upon the detractors to lead the rally, and take all the credit. He called upon the TDP leaders from North Andhra to pull up their president N. Chandrababu Naidu to protect the interests of the region.

JAC chairman Lajapathi Rai said that the rally was getting tremendous response from the people. Relay hunger strikes were also being organised at the village and mandal levels in support of the ‘garjana’.

JAC vice-chairman Y. Demudu called upon the people to make the rally a success.

At a separate programme organised at the VMRDA Arena, Mr. Amarnath alleged that the past governments have pushed North Andhra into backwardness. He said that Andhra Pradesh has lost after bifurcation of the State as development was confined only to Hyderabad. He said that North Andhra was not ready to lose once again.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the TDP leaders were playing a mind game by making baseless charges that the YSRCP leaders were indulging in land grabbing to scare the people. He advised Jana Sena Party (JSP) President Pawan Kalyan not to fall in the trap of Mr. Naidu’s cheap politics.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, VMRDA Chairperson A. Vijayanirmala, , corporators and senior leaders of YSRCP were among those who participated