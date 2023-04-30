ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Laying foundation stone for Bhogapuram airport and Adani Data Centre is an election stunt, alleges TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao

April 30, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘What is the need for the government to lay foundation stones again, when the TDP government has already done it five years ago’

The Hindu Bureau

TDP leaders Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Palla Srinivasa Rao and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu at a press coference in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Former Education Minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSRCP government’s programmes to lay foundation stone for the Bhogapuram airport and Adani Data Centre, are an election stunt. He wondered what is the need for the government to lay foundation stones again, when the TDP government has already done it five years ago.

Addressing a press conference, here, on Sunday, Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRCP government was least bothered about the data centre and the Bhogapuram airport for the last four years, and when the elections were nearing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was coming to lay foundation stones. The government could not cheat people with such gimmicks. He asked: “How can a government, which was not in a position to pay salaries to its employees on the first of every month, can complete projects”?.

He said that ever since the YSRCP came to power, people of Andhra Pradesh have completely forgotten what exactly development was. Before the elections, the YSRCP leaders had assured that they would get Special Category Status, railway zone and complete Polavaram, but after the elections, the government has completely surrendered to the Centre, he alleged.

“The TDP government not only laid the foundation stone for Bhogapuram but also made efforts for bringing international airlines to Visakhapatnam. The TDP government had also took initial steps for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project and seven flyovers in the city, keeping in view of Bhogapuram airport project. The YSRCP government has neglected the metro project. Out of six international airlines, only one airline is running. Moreover air cargo facility also stopped,” he alleged. He said that the TDP government has also put all efforts to set up the Adani Data Centre by providing facilities and the foundation stone was also laid. But after coming to power, the YSRCP government had neglected it.

He asked: “In the last four years, have you (Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy) studied the reasons for IT firms leaving Vizag? Did the YSRCP government take any steps to ensure that they set up base in the city, and provide jobs”? He alleged that the YSRCP government has destroyed the IT eco-system in Visakhapatnam.

Former MLA and Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao was present.

