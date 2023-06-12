Visakhapatnam: Last date extended for submission of applications for admission into food science course

June 12, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Directorate of Admissions, Andhra University, on Monday announced the extension of last date for submission of applications for admission into four year B.Sc., (honours) plus one year M.Sc., Food Science and Technology course to June 19.

The candidates can submit the applications by 5 p.m. on June 19. The admission counselling for the programme will be held on June 21 from 10 a.m. Separate call letters will not be sent for the counselling. The candidates have to pay the course fee along with the other fees on the spot if they are offered a seat. Details can be obtained over www.audoa.in, the Director stated in a release here on Monday.