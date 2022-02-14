Visakhapatnam: last date extended for NSTL competitions

The last date for registration of name for participation in the competitions for students of schools and engineering colleges, being organised by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) as part of the National Science Day Celebrations, has been extended to February 18.

A painting competition on the topic ‘Science and Nature’ will be held for students of Classes I to V, essay writing will be held for students of Classes of VI to X, on the ‘Contribution of Indian Scientist’ and engineering students can submit models/exhibits on the topic ‘Innovation for social benefits’. School students can contact Shiju John, Scientist-E on the mobile no. 9962427938 and engineering students can call Ashok Kumar, Scientist-E on the mobile no. 8500940450 for registration and additional details.

The best models selected in the competition for engineering students will be displayed in the Open House (exhibition of NSTL products) to be held at Ramnath Secondary School in the NSTL residential complex here on February 25 and 26.

The winners will be awarded prizes on National Science Day on February 28.

Scientist-F B. Mohan Rao informed that the registration for Open House exhibition/Multimedia display of NSTL technologies has also been extended up to February 18.