Visakhapatnam: lack of awareness among people on mental health helpline services is a cause for concern, says DCP

District Legal Services Authority Secretary K.K.V. Bulli Krishna (right) with DCP Sumit Garud at a meeting, organised on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

‘Most suicides can be averted, if those intending to take the extreme step are aware that they have someone who is willing to listen to their problem’

Most suicides can be averted, if those intending to take the extreme step are aware that they have someone who is willing to listen to their problem. The lack of awareness among people on suicide/mental health helpline services is a cause for concern, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Sunil Garud.

Dr. Sumit, K.K.V. Bulli Krishna, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary and Senior Civil Judge, G. Butchi Raju, Principal, Andhra Medical College, G.V.S. Murthy, Secretary, Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS), AP State branch, participated as guests at a meeting organised by the Visakha Psychiatric Society (VPS), at the Government Hospital for Mental Care (GHMC), on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Monday.

Addressing the gathering of doctors, nurses and others, Dr. Sumit was shocked to know that most of the medical professionals themselves were not aware whether there was any suicide helpline to counsel those with suicidal tendencies in Telugu. They were not even aware of the counselling helpline numbers at the national level. He wondered as to how the common man was expected to know them when medical professionals were not aware of them.

Substance abuse

Dr. Sumit explained that he had seen both sides of the problem as a medical professional and later as a police officer, listening to the grievances of 498 A victims and suicide survivors and the circumstances that drove them to take the extreme step. Similarly, drug addiction was on the rise among the youth but not many know that substance abuse could be cured. He felt that it was here that doctors and other medical health professionals could play a great role in creating awareness among the public through relatives of patients and also through social media.

The DLSA Secretary explained about the legal aspects of mental health problems.

The AMC Principal underlined the importance of early identification of mental health problems for recovery and return to normalcy.

Dr. G.V.S. Murthy spoke on the importance of increasing the allocation in the budget for mental health care.

Post-COVID-19 scenario

Dr. G Suresh Kumar, secretary, VPS, and Dr. N. Harikrishna, Superintendent, Government Hospital for Mental Care, expressed concern at the alarming 25% increase in mental health disorders in the post-COVID-19 scenario due to fear, depression and anxiety. They said that the government should take steps to reduce the yawning gap between the demand and supply of psychiatrists. They also underlined the need for the general public to know about the early warning signs like withdrawal symptoms, depression and impulsiveness.