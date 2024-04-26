GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam - Kuala Lumpur flight to begin maiden journey at 10 p.m. on April 26

The ‘VISA on Arrival’ facility provides an advantage to tourists visiting Kuala Lumpur, says Airport Advisory Committee

April 26, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Airport Director S. Raja Reddy, AAC Members K. Kumar Raja, D.S. Varma and others at the inaugural function organised to mark the maiden run of the Kuala Lumpur flight, in Visakhapatnam on Friday night

Airport Director S. Raja Reddy, AAC Members K. Kumar Raja, D.S. Varma and others at the inaugural function organised to mark the maiden run of the Kuala Lumpur flight, in Visakhapatnam on Friday night | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The third international flight from Vizag to Malaysia by Thai Air Asia will begin its maiden journey from Vizag at 10 p.m. on Friday (April 26), and land in Kuala Lumpur at 4.20 a.m. (IST 1.50 a.m.).

The flight will arrive in Visakhapatnam from Kuala Lumpur at 9.30 p.m. This flight connects Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macau, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam and Australia.

Airport Director S. Raja Reddy and Airport Advisory Committee(AAC) members K. Kumar Raja, O. Naresh Kumar and D.S. Varma and other officials were present at the inaugural function.

The ‘VISA on Arrival’ facility provides an advantage to tourists visiting Kuala Lumpur. The inaugural flight is 99% full, according to AAC sources.

