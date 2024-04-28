ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam-Koraput train to be cancelled to facilitate development works

April 28, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Train no. 18512 Visakhapatnam-Koraput bi-weekly express, leaving Visakhapatnam on April 29, May 3 and 6, will be cancelled to facilitate Pre Non-Interlocking (NI) work and NI work in connection with the commissioning of the double line between Tikri-Singaram-Laxmipuram Road in Koraput-Rayagada line in the Waltair division.

Similarly, train no. 18511 Koraput-Visakhapatnam bi-weekly express, leaving Koraput on April 30, May 4 and 7, will be cancelled, according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division. Half-a-dozen trains on this route will short-terminate and short-originate to facilitate the works.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US