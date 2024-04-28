Visakhapatnam-Koraput train to be cancelled to facilitate development works

April 28, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Train no. 18512 Visakhapatnam-Koraput bi-weekly express, leaving Visakhapatnam on April 29, May 3 and 6, will be cancelled to facilitate Pre Non-Interlocking (NI) work and NI work in connection with the commissioning of the double line between Tikri-Singaram-Laxmipuram Road in Koraput-Rayagada line in the Waltair division.

Similarly, train no. 18511 Koraput-Visakhapatnam bi-weekly express, leaving Koraput on April 30, May 4 and 7, will be cancelled, according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division. Half-a-dozen trains on this route will short-terminate and short-originate to facilitate the works.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.