Visakhapatnam-Koraput train to be cancelled to facilitate development works

April 28, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Train no. 18512 Visakhapatnam-Koraput bi-weekly express, leaving Visakhapatnam on April 29, May 3 and 6, will be cancelled to facilitate Pre Non-Interlocking (NI) work and NI work in connection with the commissioning of the double line between Tikri-Singaram-Laxmipuram Road in Koraput-Rayagada line in the Waltair division.

Similarly, train no. 18511 Koraput-Visakhapatnam bi-weekly express, leaving Koraput on April 30, May 4 and 7, will be cancelled, according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division. Half-a-dozen trains on this route will short-terminate and short-originate to facilitate the works.

