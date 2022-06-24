Visakhapatnam-Koraput intercity express to be restored from July 1

Train no. 18512/18511 Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam bi-weekly Intercity Express will be restored in view of public demand with effect from July 1.

Train no 18512 Visakhapatnam- Koraput bi-weekly Intercity Express will leave Visakhapatnam at 1.50 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays, with effect from July 1, and will reach Koraput at 9 p.m.

In the return direction, 18511 Koraput-Visakhapatnam bi-weekly Intercity express will leave Koraput at 5.25 a.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with effect from July 2, to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 12 noon

The train will have General Second Class-8, Chair Car coaches-2; Second class luggage-cum-disabled coaches-2.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that consistent efforts have been made to restore the train services for the convenience of the public of this region and appealed to the public to make use of the train services by adhering to safety protocols.

The train has stoppages at Simhachalam, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Singapur Road, Tikiri, Laxmipur Road and Damanjodi.