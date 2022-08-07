Visakhapatnam: Kollam and Tata Nagar Express trains to run with LHB coaches

August 07, 2022 17:59 IST

Modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes will soon be provided to the Visakhapatnam-Kollam-Visakhapatnam and Visakhapatnam- Tata Nagar- Visakhapatnam express trains by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that Waltair Division has introduced LHB coaches in 11 pairs of trains already. He appealed to passengers to use the public facility with care and keep the coaches and railway premises clean.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Train no. 18567 Visakhapatnam- Kollam express will run with LHB coaches with effect from August 11. In the return direction, 18568 Kollam –Visakhapatnam express will run with LHB coaches with effect from August 12.

Train no. 20816 Visakhapatnam- Tata Nagar express will run with LHB coaches with effect from August 14. In the return direction, 20815 Tata Nagar- Visakhapatnam express will run with LHB coaches with effect from August 15.

These trains will have 21 LHB coaches comprising 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-11, General Second Class-4, Second class Luggage-cum-disabled coach -1 and Generator Motor car -1.