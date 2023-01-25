ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul trains to be terminated at Dantewara on January 25, 26

January 25, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Train no.s 08551/52 and 18514/13 will be terminated at Dantewara in view of security reasons on January 25 and 26.

Train no.18514 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul night express train, leaving Visakhapatnam on January 25 and 26, will be terminated at Dantewara.

Train no. 18513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam night express train, will start from Dantewara to Visakhapatnam on January 26 and 27, instead of Kirandul.

Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul train, leaving Visakhapatnam on January 25 and 26 will be terminated at Dantewara.

Train no. 08552 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam train will start from Dantewara to Visakhapatnam on January 26 and 27, instead of Kirandul.

