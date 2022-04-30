Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Kirandul trains to be short- terminated at Jagdalpur on May 1

In view of safety measures, the following trains will be short-terminated at Jagdalpur. Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul night express train, leaving Visakhapatnam on April 30, will be terminated at Jagdalpur, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Similarly, 18513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam night express will start from Jagdalpur to Visakhapatnam on May 1, instead of Kirandul.

Train no. 18551 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul train, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 1 will be short-terminated at Jagdalpur and 18552 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam train will start from Jagdalpur to Visakhapatnam on May 2, instead of Kirandul

Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly


