Visakhapatnam - Kirandul trains to be cancelled on some days to facilitate development works

August 19, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 18514/13 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul-Visakhapatnam night express will be cancelled on some days, and 08551/52 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul train will be cancelled from August 21 to facilitate non-interlocking works between Gorapur-Araku-Shimiliguda stations over Kottavalasa-Koraput section in Waltair division, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul night express train, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 21, 25, 28 and September 1 will be cancelled. Train no. 18513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam night express, leaving Kirandul on August 22, 26, 29 and September 2 will be cancelled.

Similarly, 08551 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul train, leaving Visakhapatnam from August 21 to September 1 will be cancelled. Train no. 08552 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam train, leaving Kirandul from August 21 to September 2 will be cancelled.