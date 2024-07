“Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger Special, leaving Visakhapatnam from July 28 to 31 will be short-terminated at Dantewada. In the return direction, 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam will start from Dantewada, instead of Kirandul from July 29 to August 1,” according to a statement issued by senior divisional commerical manager of Waltair Division K. Saandeep.

Hence, there will be no service on this train between Kirandul and Dantewada on the above dates.