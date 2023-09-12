Visakhapatnam-Kirandul night express train to be terminated at Dantewara from September 12 to 18

September 12, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul Night express train, leaving Visakhapatnam from September 12 to 18, will be terminated at Dantewara and 18513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam Night express, will start from Dantewara to Visakhapatnam from September 13 to 19, instead of Kirandul.

Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul train, leaving Visakhapatnam from September 12 to 19, will be terminated at Dantewara.

Similarly, train no. 08552 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam train, will start from Dantewara to Visakhapatnam from September 13 to 20, instead of Kirandul.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi advised the travelling public to make a note of the changes and act accordingly.

Temporary stoppage

A temporary one-minute stoppage will be provided to 18567/68 Visakhapatnam-Kollam-Visakhapatnam express at Divine Nagar (DINE)for the convenience of the passengers attending the spiritual programme at Divine Retreat Centre.

Train no. 18567 Visakhapatnam - Kollam express train, leaving Visakhapatnam on October 12, will have a temporary stop at Divine Nagar (DINR) on October 13 at 8.15 a.m. and depart at 8.16 a.m.

Train no. 18568 Kollam - Visakhapatnam express train, leaving Kollam on October 20 will have a temporary stop at DINR on October 20 at 11.45 p.m. and leave at 11.46 p.m. Passengers are asked to avail of the facility.

