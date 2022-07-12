Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Kirandul-bound trains to be short-terminated at Jagdalpur

The following Kirandul-bound trains will be short-terminated at Jagdalpur in view of security reasons, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul night express, leaving Visakhapatnam from July 13 to August 4 will be terminated at Jagdalpur.

Similarly, 18513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam Night express train will start from Jagdalpur to Visakhapatnam from July 14 to August 5, instead of Kirandul.

Train no.18551 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul train, leaving Visakhapatnam from July 13 to August 4, will be short-terminated at Jagdalpur.

Similarly, 18552 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam train will start from Jagdalpur to Visakhapatnam from July 14 to August 5, instead of Kirandul

Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly


