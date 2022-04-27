Visakhapatnam: keep vigil on ganja addicts, Police Commissioner directs Arilova police

‘Conduct counselling and take measures to rehabilitate them’

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth instructed the Arilova police to have a strict watch on the youth consuming ganja in the police station limits. He said that the police should conduct counselling and take measures as per law to rehabilitate them. Mr. Srikanth has been inspecting the city police stations for the past few days and checking the functioning. On Wednesday morning, he visited Arilova Police Station.

During his inspection, he has enquired about cases under investigation (before 2016) and asked the officials to speed up the investigation. He also asked the details of pending trial cases and directed them to take the help of public prosecutors to speed up the procedures.

Mr Srikanth directed the Arilova Police personnel to deploy beach mobile, rakshak mobile, RS mobile and blue colts in public places under the police station limits and ensure no untoward incident took place in the locality.

He also enquired about the security measures being taken at newly-opened TTD temple at Rushikonda, keeping in view the rush of VIPs and devotees.

Mr. Srikanth assured the station personnel that he would ask officials concerned to speed up works of the new Arilova Police Station which is under construction.