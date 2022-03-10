Visakhapatnam: keep kidneys healthy with active lifestyle and good diet, say doctors

Awareness walk organised from Kali temple to YMCA

World Kidney Day is observed every year on the second Thursday in March to focus on the importance of kidneys and on reducing the frequency and impact of kidney diseases.

AINU (Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology) Hospital organised an awareness walk on Thursday from the Kali temple at RK Beach to the YMCA. Scores of people from participated in the walk, holding placards displaying the messages for healthy kidney.

G. Ravindra Varma, Urologist and Managing Director of AINU Hospital, underlined the importance of timely identification and appropriate treatment to enable patients to lead a healthy life. The golden rules to keep the kidneys healthy were exercise, healthy diet, control of blood sugar level and blood pressure, consuming appropriate fluids during the day, abstain from smoking, avoiding over-the-counter anti-inflammatory/pain-killer pills and to take the kidney function test, if a person has high risk factors like high blood sugar and high BP.

Vani Degala, consultant nephrologist, AINU Hospital, said that kidney and hypertension share a strange association. The kidney is both the culprit and the victim. On the one hand, reduced kidney function causes high blood pressure and on the other, high blood pressure contributes to initiation and promoting of progressive loss of renal function.

Amit Saple, urologist and executive director, P Sridhar, urologist and Medical Superintendent, D. Vani, senior consultant nephrologist, doctors and healthcare workers from various institutions, general public and morning walkers attended the programme.

In a statement on the occasion on World Kidney Day, Naveen Kumar Koppara, consultant nephrologist of KIMS ICONHospital, gave tips on the maintenance of good kidney health. These include: drinking at least eight to 12 glasses of water a day, avoiding unnecessary use of painkillers as they would damage the function of kidneys, avoiding junk food and regular exercise.