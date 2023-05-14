Visakhapatnam: Karnataka election results will not have impact on Lok Sabha polls, says GVL

May 14, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rajya Sabha member from BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that the party will analyse the reasons for the defeat in Karnataka. The voting percentage of the BJP has, however, not declined. Supporters of Janata Dal(Secular) voted for the Congress, which helped the latter in winning a large number of seats.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the Assembly election results in Karnataka would not have any impact on the Lok Sabha polls. Further, the election results in one State would not have an impact on other States in the country. He alleged that anarchy was prevailing in Andhra Pradesh and added that a charge-sheet would be filed against the YSR Congress Party government.

Describing the alleged high-handed behaviour of DSP Ramana Rao towards BJP leaders and party workers during the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Kavali, he demanded suspension of the DSP and disciplinary action against him, failing which the party would bring the issue to the notice of the Centre, Human Rights Commission and Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah.

‘BJP has an alliance with JSP’

The BJP MP said that the Centre has played a greater role in the development of Visakhapatnam. He said that Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan had given a call not to allow the anti-YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) votes to split. The BJP has alliance with the JSP, and other issues on alliances would be decided by the party at the national-level. He said that widespread campaigns would be organised on May 30 to mark the nine-year-rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.