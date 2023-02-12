ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Kanchi seer urges people to follow the teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba by serving the needy

February 12, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami of Kanchi Peetham visited Sri Sai Soudha Mandir of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations of Visakhapatnam district, at Akkayyapalem here on Sunday.

Addressing the devotees, he spoke about the service activity, initiated by Sri Sathya Sai Baba, and described it as an epitome of “manavasevaye Madhava seva”. He impressed upon the gathering to follow the teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba by serving the needy with love and care.

Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami released a book titled “Sri Muthuswami Deekshithar Krutisarvaswam”, authored by Tadepalli Patanjali.

L.V. Subrahmanyam, former Chief Secretary to the Government, eminent nephrologist and president, Sankar Matham, T. Ravi Raju, eminent techno-scientist V.S.R. Moorthy, district president of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation P.V.S.N. Naidu and a large number of devotees attended the programme and took blessings of the Kanchi seer.

