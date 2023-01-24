Visakhapatnam: Kanchi pontiff to perform Maha Kumbhabhishekam at Mahalakshmi temple at Bhimili on January 26

January 24, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati Maha Swamy, Jagadguru of Sankaracharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, will perform Maha Kumbhabhishekam at Sri Mahalakshmi Ammavari temple at Anandavanam, Bheemunipatnam, near, here, on January 26.

The Kumbhabhishekam will be followed by religious discourse by the pontiff. Devotees can call on the mobile no. 9949015496.

The Mahalakshmi temple was constructed by Sadguru Sri Sivananda Murthy for peace and prosperity of the nation in general and the east coast in particular, and was consecrated by Sri Jayendra Saraswati Swamy, Jagadguru Sankaracharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, on October 9, 2008, according to a statement.