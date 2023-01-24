HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Visakhapatnam: Kanchi pontiff to perform Maha Kumbhabhishekam at Mahalakshmi temple at Bhimili on January 26

January 24, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati Maha Swamy, Jagadguru of Sankaracharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, will perform Maha Kumbhabhishekam at Sri Mahalakshmi Ammavari temple at Anandavanam, Bheemunipatnam, near, here, on January 26.

The Kumbhabhishekam will be followed by religious discourse by the pontiff. Devotees can call on the mobile no. 9949015496.

The Mahalakshmi temple was constructed by Sadguru Sri Sivananda Murthy for peace and prosperity of the nation in general and the east coast in particular, and was consecrated by Sri Jayendra Saraswati Swamy, Jagadguru Sankaracharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, on October 9, 2008, according to a statement.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.