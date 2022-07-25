Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port train cancelled till August 2 to facilitate safety works

Ratnachal and Simhadri express trains to be short-terminated

Ratnachal and Simhadri express trains to be short-terminated

Train no. 17267 Kakinada Port- Visakhapatnam and 17268 Visakhapatnam- Kakinada Port are cancelled from July 25 to August 2 due to non-Interlocking works and other safety-related modernisation works in Vijayawada division.

Train no. 12718 Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam Ratnachal express, leaving Vijayawada from July 25 to August 2 will be short-terminated at Tuni.

Train no. 12718 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Ratnachal express will start from Tuni, instead of Visakhapatnam, from July 25 to August 2, hence there will be no service of this train between Visakhapatnam and Tuni on these days

Train no. 17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri express, leaving Guntur from July 25 to August 2 will be short-terminated at Samalkot.

Train no. 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri express will start from Samalkot, instead of Visakhapatnam from July 26 to August 3, hence there will be no service of this train between Visakhapatnam and Samalkot on these days, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.