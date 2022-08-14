Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda express to get one AC first class coach
In order to provide a more comfortable journey and to meet the demand of people, East Coast Railway has decided to permanently augment the Visakhapatnam – Kacheguda- Visakhapatnam express with one First Class Air Conditioned coach on a permanent basis to meet the demand from public.
Train no. 12861 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda will be attached with one First AC coach with effect from November 18 and 12862 Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam train will have one First AC coach with effect from November 19, according to an official release.
The revised composition would be one-First AC, one-2nd AC, six-3rd AC, eight- Sleeper Class, four-General Second Class, one-Second Class luggage/ disabled-cum-brake van and one Motor Car.
