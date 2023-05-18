ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda express to be extended up to Mahbubnagar

May 18, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

East Coast Railway (ECoR) announced the extension of Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda express trains up to Mahbubnagar station. The 12861 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda Express will be extended up to Mahbubnagar with effect from May 20. It will leave Visakhapatnam at 6.40 p.m. and reach Kacheguda at 6:45 a.m. on the next day and depart at 6.55 a.m. to reach Mahbubnagar at 9.20 a.m.

In the return direction, the 12862 Mahbubnagar-Kacheguda Visakhapatnam Express will start from Mahbubnagar with effect from May 20. It will leave Mahbubnagar at 4.10 p.m. and reach Kacheguda at 6.10 p.m. and depart at 6.20 p.m. and will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 6.50 a.m. on the next day, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division.

This train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavole, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet Umdanagar Shadnagar and Jadcherla.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US