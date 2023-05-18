Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda express to be extended up to Mahbubnagar

May 18, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

East Coast Railway (ECoR) announced the extension of Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda express trains up to Mahbubnagar station. The 12861 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda Express will be extended up to Mahbubnagar with effect from May 20. It will leave Visakhapatnam at 6.40 p.m. and reach Kacheguda at 6:45 a.m. on the next day and depart at 6.55 a.m. to reach Mahbubnagar at 9.20 a.m.

In the return direction, the 12862 Mahbubnagar-Kacheguda Visakhapatnam Express will start from Mahbubnagar with effect from May 20. It will leave Mahbubnagar at 4.10 p.m. and reach Kacheguda at 6.10 p.m. and depart at 6.20 p.m. and will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 6.50 a.m. on the next day, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division.

This train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavole, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet Umdanagar Shadnagar and Jadcherla.