Visakhapatnam: Junior Lineman falls off power pole, dies

A 37-year-old Junior Lineman reportedly died after accidentally falling from an electric pole at Vadlapudi area under Duvvada Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam city on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as L. Venkatagiri, a native of Paderu in Alluri Sitharamju district.

Inspector of Duvvada Police Station T. Lakshmi said that Venkatagiri accidentally fell while attending to a complaint at Vadlapudi. The incident reportedly occurred at around 1 a.m., she said. The body was sent for post-mortem.

Duvvada Police have registered a case.