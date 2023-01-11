Visakhapatnam: JSP corporator, locals protest against notice issued by GVMC to temple committee

January 11, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) 22nd Ward Corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav along with a group of people, including devotees of Sri Lakshmi Ganapati Temple managed by Sai Welfare Association, staged a protest at the temple premises in New Resapuvanipalem here on Wednesday against the notice issued by the GVMC authorities to the temple committee.

While raising slogans against Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, GVMC management and Visakhapatnam city police, Mr. Murthy Yadav accused the GVMC and the university management of trying to destroy the temple. Mr. Murthy Yadav said, “This temple has been serving the devotees for the last 25 years.”

Meanwhile, GVMC officials clarified that during an outdoor inspection on January 9, the Town Planning wing officials under Zone-III had identified the temple structure on the road margin.

The inspections revealed that the Sai Welfare Association was renovating the temple on the roadside. The temple was earlier built on iron pillars with a PVC roof. The corporation notified that the association intends to make the temporary structure permanent with concrete pillars and other supporting walls. They even started construction activities by ignoring an official notice served by the corporation.

“Therefore, the GVMC has formally sent a notice of removing the structures or vacate the encroachments on the land within seven days of receipt of the notice dated January 9. Otherwise GVMC will remove them as per Section 401 and 406 of the AP Municipal Corporation Act 1995 and Regulations. The cost will be recovered as per the provisions of the Act,” the GVMC officials said, quoting a notice pasted on the walls of the temple.

AU Engineer and Estate Officer R. Sankara Rao, who submitted a representation to the GVMC on January 7, stated that some of the temple staff had encroached the university premises near New Resapuvanipalem in the 22nd ward of Zone-III. It was found that the temple authorities were constructing a slab unofficially by taking the support of the university compound wall.

“The GVMC Commissioner was requested to take immediate action on the construction of the temple, remove the encroachments and protect the AU lands,” Mr. Sankara Rao said.