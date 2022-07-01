Visakhapatnam: Joint Collector reviews arrangements for SSC advanced supplementary exams

He directs officials to provide basic amenities at centres

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan has asked the officials concerned to ensure provision of basic amenities like drinking water, toilets and uninterrupted power supply at the SSC advanced supplementary examination centres. As many as 15,435 students will appear for the examinations, scheduled to be held from July 6 to 15.

At a review meeting, Mr. Viswanathan said that the examinations would be held at 70 centres in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and ASR districts. Of them, 30 are in Visakhapatnam, 31 are in Anakapalli and nine in ASR district.

Section 144 would be in force near the examination centres. Officials must ensure all the photostat shops, in the vicinity of examination centres, were closed.

District Educational Officer L. Chandrakala said that orientation classes were being conducted for the students to enable them improve their performance.