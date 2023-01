January 03, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has invited applications for admission into Class VI in the academic year 2023-24, according to Principal of the school K. Sanjay.

At present, students who have completed Class V in any government recognised school in the district can apply. Applicants should be born between May 1, 2011, and April 30, 2013.

Application can be submitted on the institute website before January 31. An entrance exam will be conducted on April 29.