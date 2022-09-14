Visakhapatnam: Japan-India Maritime Exercise is a learning experience for both the navies, say naval officials

ADVERTISEMENT

The sixth edition of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise-2022 (JIMEX-22) being hosted by Indian Navy under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command, has been a learning experience for both the navies.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Wednesday, Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet, said that this edition of JIMEX-22 was a different from the earlier exercises, as it began with a sea phase and will end with a sea phase, with the harbour phase being the second of the three-phase maritime exercise.

According to him, all the three dimensions such as air, surface and sub-surface, will be exercised for interoperability, during the exercise.

R. Adm Hirata Toshiyuki, Commander Escort Flotilla Four, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), said that exercising with an Indian Naval submarine was a unique and learning experience.

“These exercises give us an opportunity to learn the best practices and better our interoperability. Moreover, this year is also the 70th year of diplomatic relations between India and Japan,” said Rear Admiral Bhalla.

JMSDF ships Izumo, a Helicopter Carrier, and Takanami, a Guided Missile Destroyer, is joined by about six Indian warships such as Sahyadri, a multi-purpose stealth frigate, and Anti Submarine Warfare Corvettes Kadmatt and Kavaratti and Guided Missile Destroyer Ranvijay, Fleet Tanker Jyoti, Offshore Patrol Vessel Sukanya, and submarines. Supporting the exercise will be MIG 29K fighter aircraft, Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and a number of ship- borne helicopters.

Both the commanders opined that such exercises will enhance the capabilities of both the navies and also the cooperation, which is the need of the hour in the Indo-Pacific region.

Indian Navy will also be sending its ships to Japan in November this year to participate in the International Fleet Review, which is being held by Japan.