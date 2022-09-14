Visakhapatnam: Japan-India Maritime Exercise is a learning experience for both the navies, say naval officials

All the three dimensions, air, surface and sub-surface, will be exercised for interoperability during JIMEX-22: Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 14, 2022 20:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The sixth edition of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise-2022 (JIMEX-22) being hosted by Indian Navy under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command, has been a learning experience for both the navies.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Wednesday, Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet, said that this edition of JIMEX-22 was a different from the earlier exercises, as it began with a sea phase and will end with a sea phase, with the harbour phase being the second of the three-phase maritime exercise.

According to him, all the three dimensions such as air, surface and sub-surface, will be exercised for interoperability, during the exercise.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Adm Hirata Toshiyuki, Commander Escort Flotilla Four, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), said that exercising with an Indian Naval submarine was a unique and learning experience.

“These exercises give us an opportunity to learn the best practices and better our interoperability. Moreover, this year is also the 70th year of diplomatic relations between India and Japan,” said Rear Admiral Bhalla.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

JMSDF ships Izumo, a Helicopter Carrier, and Takanami, a Guided Missile Destroyer, is joined by about six Indian warships such as Sahyadri, a multi-purpose stealth frigate, and Anti Submarine Warfare Corvettes Kadmatt and Kavaratti and Guided Missile Destroyer Ranvijay, Fleet Tanker Jyoti, Offshore Patrol Vessel Sukanya, and submarines. Supporting the exercise will be MIG 29K fighter aircraft, Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and a number of ship- borne helicopters.

Both the commanders opined that such exercises will enhance the capabilities of both the navies and also the cooperation, which is the need of the hour in the Indo-Pacific region.

Indian Navy will also be sending its ships to Japan in November this year to participate in the International Fleet Review, which is being held by Japan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app