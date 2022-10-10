Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party corporator seeks CBI and ED probe into Daspalla land issue

He alleges irregularities in the deal and involvement of leaders from the ruling YSR Congress Party

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav has demanded an impartial probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the Daspalla land issue.

He alleged irregularities in the deal and involvement of leaders from the ruling YSR Congress Party, at a press meet here on Monday.

He alleged that about ₹9.75 crore was paid by the developer Assure Estates Developers for registration of the land and a part of it was funded by Avyaan Real Estates LLP, a firm owned by the kin of YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

The ED should probe this funding deal and come out with a report, he said.

He also said that the proposal to denotify the prime land in question, over 15 acres, from the Section 22-A, was illegal. “Though the Supreme Court has given its order in favour of the land owners, there are many questions to be answered,” he said.

The Supreme Court had passed the order in favour of the owners, as the district administration had failed to file the petition in the court on time. Moreover, some issues concerning ULC on the land is still to be cleared and the question that arises is how was the land that was notified under ‘Konda Poramboke’ (Hill Poramboke) was converted to ground rent pattas, which cannot be done, as per the revenue laws, he alleged.

He also alleged that Avyaan Real Estates, had acquired huge chunks of land in Bheemunipatnam mandal, and they were purchased at market value.

Showcasing documentary evidence, he alleged that the lands were purchased from the family members who own a reputed private university.

The corporator alleged that a few days before the deal, the boundary wall of the university was broken by the GVMC , citing violations.