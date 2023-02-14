Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party corporator alleges violation of model code of conduct by GVMC

February 14, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Corporator of Ward 22, P.L.V.N. Murthy from Jana Sena Party (JSP), submitted a representation to District Collector A. Mallikarjuna alleging violation of model code of conduct by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), here on Tuesday. In the representation, Mr. Murthy said that in the name of G-20 summit the GVMC had issued tenders, shortlisted, finalised and awarded works when the code relating to the graduates’ MLC election is in force. He alleged that GVMC officials should not take up any works after announcement of the election schedule. He said that an election observer should be appointed to investigate the issue.