Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena does not need a conduct certificate from Chief Minister, says Nadendla Manohar

November 22, 2022 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has said that the JSP does not need a ‘conduct certificate’ from the Chief Minister and alleged that everyone knows the background of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He interacted with the media, on his way to Vizianagaram at the airport here on Tuesday. Mr. Manohar said that the Chief Minister’s statements against the JSP were a reflection of his lack of decency in public. He does not even have the basic understanding that government programmes should not be misused to criticise the Opposition parties. He said that he was going to Vizianagaram, on the directions of the party president, on a weeklong tour to understand the ground level problems of the people in that district.

JSP PAC Member Kona Tata Rao, State general secretary Palavalasa Yasaswini, State official representative Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, party leaders Parachuri Bhaskara Rao, Sandeep Panchakarla, Pasupuleti Usha Kiran, P.V.S.N. Raju, Peethala Murthy Yadav and Gadasala Appa Rao were among those who met Mr. Manohar at the airport.