Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena does not need a conduct certificate from Chief Minister, says Nadendla Manohar

November 22, 2022 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has said that the JSP does not need a ‘conduct certificate’ from the Chief Minister and alleged that everyone knows the background of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He interacted with the media, on his way to Vizianagaram at the airport here on Tuesday. Mr. Manohar said that the Chief Minister’s statements against the JSP were a reflection of his lack of decency in public. He does not even have the basic understanding that government programmes should not be misused to criticise the Opposition parties. He said that he was going to Vizianagaram, on the directions of the party president, on a weeklong tour to understand the ground level problems of the people in that district.

JSP PAC Member Kona Tata Rao, State general secretary Palavalasa Yasaswini, State official representative Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, party leaders Parachuri Bhaskara Rao, Sandeep Panchakarla, Pasupuleti Usha Kiran, P.V.S.N. Raju, Peethala Murthy Yadav and Gadasala Appa Rao were among those who met Mr. Manohar at the airport.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US