Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena corporator demands house site pattas to all beneficiaries identified in the past

‘Names of 60,000 beneficiaries deleted from the list’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav has demanded that house site pattas be issued to the 1.80 lakh beneficiaries in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), who were identified as ‘eligible’ and given ‘assurance letters’, after the Jagan Mohan Reddy government came to power.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Mr. Yadav said that the names of 60,000 beneficiaries, which were selected as per the norms, were deleted from the list, which was injustice to the poor beneficiaries. He wondered how 33% of the beneficiaries selected by the YSR Congress Party government, two years ago, have suddenly become ‘ineligible’.

He said it was unjust to deprive the beneficiaries at a time when the layout was nearing completion and the pattas were ready for distribution. He demanded that all those who were given ‘assurance letters’ in the past be given the pattas. He also found fault with the government for failing to grant house site pattas or sanction houses to the beneficiaries, who had paid money for TIDCO houses, during the previous government. He sought return of the money paid by them and sanction of house sites to them.

Mr. Yadav condemned Minister Gudivada Amarnath’s personal remarks against JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, who was extending ₹5 crore from his own funds to the families of tenant farmers, who had committed suicides. He advised the Minister to instead try and help the aggrieved families of the farmers.