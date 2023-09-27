Visakhapatnam: Jana Jagarana Samithi calls for boycott of Canadian goods

September 27, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Calling for a boycott of Canadian goods, college students staged a protest, under the aegis of Jana Jagarana Samithi (JJS), at the statue of Telugu Thalli, at Maddilapalem, here, on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, JJS convener Vasu alleged that Canada has turned out to be a safe haven for ‘terrorists, who were demanding a separate Sikh State in the name of Khalistan’, questioning the unity and integrity of India. He appealed to the public to boycott Canadian goods to teach a lesson to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was trying to find fault with the Government of India for the murder of ‘separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar’, who had worked for the disintegration of India.

The Canadian Prime Minister had also opposed the murder of the separatist leader in that country. Mr. Vasu called upon the public to show their love for India by boycotting Canadian goods. He also hailed the Central government for giving fitting replies to the Canadian government in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

JJS leaders Ramakrishna, Srihari and Jagadish, and students of NRI Junior College participated in the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.