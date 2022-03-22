Visakhapatnam: JAC urges people to make ‘Visakha bandh’ on March 28 a success

‘All parties, except BJP, are opposing the privatisation of steel plant

Representatives of various political parties holding hands to express their solidarity to prevent privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, at a roundtable organised in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit:

The speakers at a roundtable, organised by the All Parties, Trade Unions and People’s Organisations Joint Action Committee (JAC), called upon all sections of the people to make the Visakha bandh, being organised on March 28, to prevent privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), a success.

YSR Congress Party leader Tynala Vijay Kumar, TDP State general secretary Md. Nazeer, CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao, CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State convener Sheetal, Congress Party city president Gompa Govind, INTUC State leader Mantri Rajasekhar, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Daliraju, CPI-ML New Democracy district secretary Y. Kondaiah, SUCI district secretary Govindarajulu and CRTUI district leader Venkatalakshmi were among those who spoke.

Commending the unwavering spirit and determination of the steel workers and people’s organisations for their relentless struggles for the last 400 days to save the steel plant, the JAC leaders called upon all sections of the people to participate in the bandh and make it a success. They said that the BJP government was more interested in the welfare of the corporate groups rather than that of people. Not even a single PSU was established during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but it was bent on sale of PSUs, they said.

They said that all the political parties, barring the BJP, were opposing the ‘strategic sale of VSP’ but the Centre instead of revoking its decision has appointed a committee to estimate the value of capital assets of the VSP. They demanded withdrawal of the decision to sell the lands of VSP and other government sector organisations in the name of National Asset Monetisation Programme.

They said that the YSR Congress Party government has passed a resolution in the Assembly against privatisation of VSP and the Chief Minister has also written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking revocation of the decision on privatisation of VSP. It has even supported the protests and bandhs, organised by all parties and trade unions against privatisation, so far, and hoped it would also support the Visakha bandh on March 28.