Visakhapatnam: JAC to draw action plan for promotion of three-capital idea

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 06, 2022 23:26 IST

The YSRCP leaders have decided to draw an action plan to support the move to set up three capitals in the State. A Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the YSRCP leaders and the supporters of decentralised development will meet soon to discuss the action plan.

The YSRCP leaders held a meet under the supervision of YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy at the Circuit House in the city on Thursday.

A roundtable meet discussed the three-capital issue was held in the city last week and another meeting will be held in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on October 9. Similar meetings will be also held in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

The JAC will decide the action plan in the next two days. Bike rallies, padayatra, ward-level meetings will be organised to promote the idea of setting up three capitals, said IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Ministers Budi Mutyala Naidu, Bocha Satyanarayana, YSRCP MLAs and others were present in the meeting.

