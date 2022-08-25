Visakhapatnam: JAC demands withdrawal of Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022

AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey addressing a roundtable in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The speakers at a roundtable on the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (APSPE JAC) on Thursday refuted the claims of the Centre that the amendment was intended to benefit the consumers. The JAC demanded that the amendment Bill be withdrawn with immediate effect.

They said that contrary to the claims of a reduction in tariff due to the presence of multiple discoms, the private companies may initially lower the charges. But once the government-owned discoms are pushed out of the race, the private discoms would increase the tariff as per their whims and fancies, they said, adding that domestic consumers would be forced to pay higher tariff.

“The new economic policies are the root cause to the malady of privatisation. The World Bank is trying to thrust its views on governments across the world through privatisation of PSUs,” said UPSC former member K.S. Chalam, who participated in the roundtable as the chief guest.

“The Electricity (Amendment) Bill will allow multiple private discoms to buy power from the generation companies run by the government, use the infrastructure of the government-run discoms and supply power to profitable areas. They will neglect rural areas, where consumption is comparatively less. The non-profitable areas will have to be serviced by government-run discoms and they will end up in making losses,” said Mr. Chalam.

Shailendra Dubey, Chairman of All India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF), attributed the losses of State-owned discoms to non-reimbursement of subsidies given to agriculture sector by the State governments, and non-payment of arrears payable by the government establishments.

Awareness drive

AIPEF secretary general P. Ratnakara Rao said that the national coordination committee would tour all States till October and create awareness among all stakeholders on how the amendment would impact them and profit the corporate groups.

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao recalled the incident of firing on the people who were protesting against the steep hike in power tariff at Basheerbagh in Hyderabad.

The Basheerbagh incident had discouraged governments from hiking the power tariff for 20 years, he said, adding that that the amendment Bill would push industries into a crisis.

AITUC State general secretary G. Obulesu and Prasanta N. Chowdhury general secretary of Electricity Employees Federation of India (EEFI) also spoke at the roundtable that was presided over by APSPE JAC chairman V.S.R.K. Ganapathi.

P. George Victor, former Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannayya University; A. Aja Sarma, general secretary, Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA); P. Trinadha Rao and B. Nageswara Rao, secretary general and convener of APSPE JAC respectively were present on the occasion.