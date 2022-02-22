Visakhapatnam: ITDA will take steps to prepare tribal youth for civil services exam, says Project Officer

‘As part of Mission Ekalavya, nine-month training programme will be conducted for them’

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) will take steps to prepare tribal the youth for civil services, said ITDA Project Officer R. Gopala Krishna. He inaugurated a five-day training programme for civil service examination by the ITDA and 21 st Century Educational Society, at Paderu Degree College in the district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gopala Krishna said, as part of ‘Mission Ekalavya’, the ITDA will conduct examination and interview to the tribal youth. After being selected, the ITDA would provide nine-month civil services training programme. During the training, all facilities, including free accommodation would be provided. Appealing students to utilise the opportunities, he asked them to work hard to achieve success.

He also said that they are creating awareness on civil service examinations at Paderu and Araku. A programme will be held at Chintapalle soon, he added.

21 st Century Educational Society Course Coordinator Srikanth also spoke.